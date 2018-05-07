Central Florida deputy shot in head, critically injured

LAKE PLACID, Fla. - A Highlands County deputy was critically injured Sunday night while responding to a call about the shooting of a cat in Lake Placid.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, Deputy William Gentry, 40, was shot in the head just before 8 p.m.

Highlands County sheriff says Joseph Ables shot Deputy William Gentry on Sunday night.

Gentry was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, WFTS-TV in Tampa reported.

Deputies said they arrested and took 69-year-old Joseph Edward Ables into custody at the scene. The Sheriff's Office said Gentry was shot as he arrived at Ables' front door.

Ables faces five charges, including attempted homicide, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, resisting an officer with violence, destroying or tampering with evidence and violation of probation.

I have spoken with @HighCoSheriff Blackman on the deputy shot tonight & offered all state resources. Hurting a LEO is pure evil & we won't stand for it. I ask all Floridians to pray for the family, the HCSO & all the brave LEOs who go above & beyond every day to keep us safe. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) May 7, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

