Charges dropped against Florida man arrested for 'obscene' sticker

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Charges have been dropped against a Lake City man who was arrested for having a window sticker on the rear window of his truck that deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said violated Florida's obscenity law.

Dillon Shane Webb, 23, was arrested Sunday and charged with misdemeanor counts of violating Florida's obscenity law and resisting an officer without violence, a Columbia County Sheriff's Office report said. Webb was released on a $2,500 bond.

ICYMI: Florida man arrested, refused to remove bumper sticker from vehicle

In a filing from the State Attorney's Office, prosecutors told the court the charges were being dropped against Webb.

The Bonderud Law Firm of Jacksonville, which is representing Webb, released the following statement on Facebook, which includes the the filing from the State Attorney's Office:

A deputy stopped Webb in Lake City because of a vehicle sticker crudely describing a sexual appetite, the sheriff's report said. When told about the reason for the stop, Webb reportedly said, "They're just words."

The deputy initially cited Webb for obscenity with a notice to appear in court, the report said. The deputy told Webb to alter the sticker to change the derogatory part, but Webb refused.

Webb said he wasn't even of the state's obscenity law, but after reviewing it since his arrest, he said it needs to be changed.

