1 arrested in hit-and-run crash injuring 4 people

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Jacksonville driver is behind bars after a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Matthew Edward Bergeron, 30, was in the left turn lane to turn into the Mercury Moon Bar and Grill on County Road 220 when he failed to stop. Investigators said this caused the front of a white Hyundai Elantra to hit the side of his pickup truck.

Troopers said Bergeron initially ran from the crash. He was later arrested by the Clay County Sheriff's Office and charged with a DUI with serious bodily injury to another, driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of a crash.

Two other passengers in his truck were transported to Orange Park Medical Center with serious injuries. The second driver was seriously injured and his passenger suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.