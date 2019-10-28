1 dead, 7 seriously injured in head-on collision

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A head-on collision in Clay County killed a Middleburg driver and seriously injured seven others, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers were dispatched to the crash on State Route 16, just west of Mary Dot Lane around 9:50 p.m. Sunday. Investigators said Shawn Eric Mcleod, 51, died when his SUV veered into the opposite lane of traffic and collided head-on with a van.

Seven people in the van were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries. Their ages ranged from 21-45 years old and they were all visiting from a different state.

Investigators shut it down for several hours overnight but reopened all lanes once the crash cleared.

