1 killed in Keystone Heights crash involving tractor

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. - One person died Tuesday afternoon when a pickup truck and a tractor collided in the Keystone Heights area of Clay County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded just before 5 p.m. to the crash on County Road 214 near Austin Road.

The crash involved a Ford F-150 pickup truck and a tractor. One occupant of one of the vehicles died at the scene, according to troopers. Both drivers were taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

C.R. 214 is blocked as the Highway Patrol works to clear the scene and determine what caused the crash.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office urged drivers to use an alternate route if possible and expect delays.

