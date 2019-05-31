28 acre woods fire near Keystone Heights 100% contained

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters battled a blaze burning Thursday afternoon across from homes in the area of Lisa Lynn Lane, east of State Road 21, outside of Keystone Heights.

Florida Forest Service public information officer Annaleasa Winter said at 7:15 p.m. that the fire had grown to about 30 acres, up from an estimated five acres, which was reported about 1½ hours earlier.

Just after 8 p.m., the FFS said the fire was 100% contained at 28 acres.

The Forest Service said it had four bulldozers and a fixed-wing aircraft working the Trawick Fire. Sky 4 aerials showed multiple fire units pouring water on flames.

Winter said there's no word on the cause of the fire.

