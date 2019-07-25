7-year-old Clay High 'hype guy' has all the right moves

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - When you’re 7, summer usually consists of video games and cartoons -- and the occasional trip outside to play when it's not too hot.

Unless you’re Drew Amengor, who is quickly gaining fame as the “hype guy” for the Clay High School football team.

Drew has become the heart and soul of the team this summer, showing up pretty much every morning to hang out with the players working out in the weight room.

“He’s awesome. He’s our guy, man,” Clay High coach Jay Stilianou said. “He’s our hype guy.”

Stilianou decided to show Drew’s real talents to the world, posting a video to Twitter that shows Drew's “hype” skills -- including dancing like "Fortnite" characters.

Who’s your hype guy📢? Our guy brings that 🔥🔥 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/HADfPk3sNP — Clay High Football (@ClayHSFootball) July 25, 2019

Drew said he learned his moves in “just one day” alongside his brother, who’s a freshman this year for the Blue Devils.

“I didn’t expect it,” Bryan Prince said of his little brother becoming the team mascot. “Honestly, I think he’s kind of annoying.”

The team has only been doing conditioning so far this summer. Official practices start Monday and Drew plans to be a part of the team’s season every step of the way.

“I think that they just think I’m awesome,” Drew said of the team's affection for him.

So as the empty summer fields soon give way to packed fall grandstands, not all the focus will be on touchdowns and cheerleaders -- because one little boy has captured the heart of a community.

