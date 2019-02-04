Armed person shot, killed by Clay County deputy, authorities say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla., - A person was shot and killed by a Clay County deputy Sunday night during a traffic stop, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting took place during a traffic stop just after 11 p.m. on Blanding Boulevard near Knight Boxx Road in Orange Park. The deputy called for backup and a K-9 unit to assist when he saw the driver commit a traffic infraction.

According to the sheriff's office, the person in the car pulled out a gun while being detained. The K-9 deputy then stepped back and shot the person, killing them. Deputies are working to notify the person's family before releasing their identity.

"This is going to be a traumatic and trying time for them. We obviously can't speak on their behalf and after notification is made, we're obviously going to want to make sure that they're taken care of because this is something that no family wants to deal with at any time," Deputy Chris Padgett said.

While the deputies involved were not injured during the shooting, Padget said they are highly concerned for their mental health. The Clay County Crisis Management team is working with the sheriff's office to get the assistance they need.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will lead the investigation and is on the scene. They hope to have the intersection opened before rush hour Monday.

The K-9 deputy has been with the sheriff's office around 15 years. Neither deputy has been identified.

