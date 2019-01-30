Clay County

Big hat, big heart: Junior deputy starts Clay County field training Program

By Hannah Kay

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Watch out Clay County, there's a new deputy in town!     

  Xander, a "world famous junior deputy," started his Field Training Program with Deputy Bill Maher, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday. 

More Headlines

Xander watched over community members, checked on closed businesses and started patrol during the first day of his training. 

The tiny tot is already teaching Deputy Maher a few things about the field, such as how to properly eat a sprinkled donut, CCSO said. 

CCSO offers a special opportunity for children in the community. 

For more information, click here

 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.