Clay County Commission hits back at School Board over sales tax

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - The Clay County Board of Commissioners is striking back at the School Board, saying it’s not a matter of if but rather when a sales tax referendum will go on the ballot.

In court filings Monday, Clay County Attorney Courtney Grimm argued that commissioners did not refuse to put the issue up for a vote. Instead, she wrote, they believe it would make more sense to wait until next year when a special election is not required and voter turnout will be substantially higher.

Those arguments come in response to a court order calling for the county commission to show why it did not agree with a School Board request to hold a special election this year. The School Board sued July 19 in the hopes of forcing the county commission to follow through on that request.

The legal filings ask the judge to dismiss the School Board’s arguments.

DOCUMENTS: School Board complaint | County Commission response

State law gives the School Board the authority to issue a half-cent sales tax to pay for big-ticket projects, like the construction of new schools, with the blessing of the Board of County Commissioners (BCC). But, as Grimm noted, the law does not specify when it must happen – it’s up to commissioners.

The School Board estimates it needs about $318 million for upgrades and another $300 million to build new schools to accommodate a growing population. The proposed tax would raise $403 million over 30 years.

“Contrary to the School Board’s claim, the BCC did not refuse to place the referendum on the ballot but instead exercised its lawful discretion by requesting that the School Board revise and return to the BCC” with a resolution for a referendum for the November 2020 general election, Grimm wrote.

She argued the School Board’s resolution contained a number of errors that, left unfixed, might disrupt an election. She also cited the comments of an elections official, who estimated voter turnout in 2020 would be 60 to 87 percent, compared to 26 percent in an off year.

