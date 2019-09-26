Deputies make child neglect, drug arrests at Middleburg home

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Drug and child neglect arrests were made Thursday at a Middleburg home, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

Members of the Sheriff's Office's narcotics and street crimes units, as well as SWAT, served a search warrant sometime before 1 p.m. at a home on Johns Cemetery Road, just west of Mimosa Avenue.

Deputies said they made arrests on charges of child neglect, and sale and delivery of meth.

The serving of the warrant, which stemmed from information obtained during a sheriff's walk in the area, also led to other investigations, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office posted photos on social media from Thursday's incident, which included an image of a piece of plywood reading, "You had options," that was posted on the home.

Sheriff Darryl Daniels has said many times that his agency has zero tolerance for drug activity.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.