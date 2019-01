CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A missing 10-year-old boy was found safe, the Clay County Sheriff's Office announced Monday afternoon.

The child had last been seen about 10 a.m. Monday in the area of Gustafson Road in Keystone Heights, deputies said.

He was safely located about 3:15 p.m., deputies said.

"We truly appreciate the hard work of our deputies, the community and our local media who shared this message," the Sheriff's Office said.

