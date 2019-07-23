WANTED: Clay County deputies search for sexual offender

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a registered sexual offender.

Kurt Eric Helmich, 48, who has an arrest warrant from Jacksonville, was last known to be living in Keystone Heights. Deputies said Helmich fled from felony probation after committing crimes against children.

Helmich is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies believe he could be anywhere.

If you see him, you are asked to call (904) 264-6512 or leave a “crime tip” with First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

