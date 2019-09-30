Clay County deputies seize marijuana laced with fentanyl

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - More than an ounce of marijuana laced with the deadly synthetic narcotic fentanyl was among the drugs seized Friday morning after the traffic stop in Middleburg, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Lucas Rosier, 18, was the front seat passenger in a car that was stopped at the intersection of County Road 218 and Blanding Boulevard, according to the arrest report. When a deputy asked if there were illegal narcotics in the car and gave it to the deputies, the driver said there were and provided them to the deputies​​​​​, the report said.

According to the report, 28.7 grams -- just over 1 ounce -- of a green leafy substance was field-tested three times for marijuana and the results were negative, but when it was tested for fentanyl, the results were positive.

Rosier was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked into the Clay County Jail.

The report indicates Rosier is a student at Middleburg High School.

The driver was given a warning citation for a headlight that was out.

Over the weekend, the Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook: "Patrol, swat, narcotics, street crimes and our detective division with one mission to hunt you down," adding the hashtag #WeReadyAreYou.

