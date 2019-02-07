Clay County Sheriff's Office names most dangerous intersections

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released what it said are the most dangerous intersections in the county.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the intersections saw the most crashes in the month of January.

The Sheriff's Office said it released the list because it wants to reduce the number of crashes and hopes everyone will drive safer through them.

Most of the intersections are in Orange Park. There's also one in Fleming Island and one near the southern county line.

Below are the eight intersections listed by the Sheriff's Office:

Blanding Boulevard and Wells Road in Orange Park

County Road 220 and U.S. Highway 17 in Orange Park

Kingsley Avenue and Professional Center Drive in Orange Park

Blanding Boulevard and Filmore Street in Orange Park

County Road 219 and Gustafson Road in Keystone Heights

Oakleaf Plantation Parkway and Drysdale Drive in the Oakleaf Plantation area

Oakleaf Plantation Parkway and Eagle Landing Parkway in the Oakleaf Plantation area

Orange Park Northway and Wells Road in Orange Park

Drivers and the Sheriff's Office told News4Jax that the majority of the crashes that happened in January were due to distracted driving.

Deputies continue to ask people to please put phones and other distractions away while on the road.

"We felt, like, just based on the way things were progressing in January, we wanted to go ahead and bring it back in the forefront," Sheriff's Office spokesman Deputy Chris Padgett said Thursday. "That along with the fact that Sheriff (Darryl) Daniels has currently been with the Senate in Florida as recently as the day before yesterday speaking to them about traffic crashes, distracted driving and things that are problematic on our roadways."

Clay County driver Ron Boswell said there are a couple of intersections that he's nervous to travel though.

"When the traffic is at peak time, Blanding (Boulevard) and Wells Road, and Kingsley (Avenue) are usually the two worst," he said. "But you just have to pay attention while you're driving and not be on your phone."

The Sheriff’s Office said one way it’s working to prevent crashes is by giving out citations and warnings, with about 1,000 tickets written last month and 500 written warnings.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.