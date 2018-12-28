Clay County Sheriff's Office: Search on for missing, endangered woman

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Deputies in Clay County hope the public can help find a missing Orange Park-area woman who is considered endangered.

Dorothy Curry was last seen wearing black pants and a shirt under a gray nightgown. She's described as black, approximately 5-foot-7 and about 130 pounds.

Deputies believe Curry is endangered because she suffers from medical conditions.

Anyone who has seen a woman matching Curry's description is asked to call 911 or the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512.

