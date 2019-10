CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for assault.

Deputies are looking for Cainan James Thomas, who was last seen on foot headed toward the Armstrong Park area near County Road 220, deputies said.

Cainan was wearing a gray tank top and black shorts, deputies said.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 904-264-6512.

