Clay County Sheriff's Office takes on 'Git Up Challenge'

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office has got the moves!

Deputies put on their cowboy hats and danced to the viral song "The Git Up" by Blanco Brown.

They performed the dance moves that go along with the song, two-stepping their hearts out.

CCSO posted the video to its social media platforms on Wednesday after teasing its release the day before.

"The wait is over! Challenge accepted, we delivered. Turn the sound up!" the post said.

