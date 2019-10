FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Susan Mauldin.

The agency shared her picture in a tweet. The Sheriff's Office says Mauldin was last seen in the Eagles Harbor area in Fleming Island.

The Sheriff's Office doesn't believe she's in any danger, but want to contact her to check on her well-being.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.