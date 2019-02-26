Clay County superintendent names choice for school police chief

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Clay County schools has hired a veteran law enforcement officer to oversee the formation of a district police department and retained a former Clay County sheriff to help with the process.

The Clay County School Boarded voted 4-1 Tuesday morning to move forward with its decision to form a school district police department despite questions from parents and Clay County's sheriff on whether it can have certified officers in place by the beginning of the next school year.

The resolution establishes a school district police department to request a permit from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and gives the district the power to appoint school safety officers.

About an hour after the School Board voted 4-1 to move forward with the decision to form its own police force it initially made two weeks ago, Superintendent Addison Davis announced he had hired Kenneth Wagner, a 20-year veteran with the Clay County Sheriff's Office, as a director and proposed chief for the new department.

Wagner was a lieutenant with the Sheriff's Office and most recently supervisor of the Sheriff's Office's school resource officers.

Davis also announced that former Clay County Sheriff Rick Besler will serve as a consultant in the formation of the department.

In his remarks, Davis addressed what he called misinformation about plans to form a school police department. Davis said the department will be staffed with fully certified and trained law enforcement professionals who pass physicals and background checks, and they will look for candidates who have experience working in educational facilities.

"We will work diligently to hire the most qualified candidates," Davis said.

Davis said forming the department will allow the county to have a sworn officer in every Clay County school, calling it the right decision balancing fiscal responsibility and the safety mandate required by the state.

Controversy may not end here

The decision for the school district to form its own police force has been a hot topic among Clay County neighbors since the board first voted on it two weeks ago. A school board representative said the decision to move forward with this came in wake of the one-year anniversary of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The estimated cost to run the department would be more than $6 million for the first year and $4 million for the second year. The department would have 47 members including:

39 officers

4 sergeants

1 detective

1 training lieutenant

1 lieutenant

1 chief

Daniels made a statement that was posted by his department online. He said he believes the school district rushed to make a decision on this and didn't think this plan through.

"I want our kids kept safe just like the parents want their kids kept safe. I can't allow the sheriff's office to idly stand by and let the district fail," Daniels said.

