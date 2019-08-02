Clay County teachers push to get tax resolution to voters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The back-and-forth between the Clay County School Board and the Board of County Commissioners continued Thursday after the commission voted unanimously against putting a half-cent sales tax referendum on a ballot.

The tax would be used to fund renovations and upgrades for schools. During a meeting Thursday night, teachers pleaded with school board members not to let the resolution get swept under the rug.

"I put in over a dozen work orders for my classroom alone because the A/C was not working in my classroom," a teacher from Orange Park High School said. "As a teacher in the state of Florida, I kind of expect to have A/C working in my classroom."

The school board is suing the Board of County Commissioners in an attempt to get the half-cent sales tax resolution in front of voters in 2019.

Clay County School Board Chairwoman Carol Studdard says right now, they're stalled after a judge gave commissioners seven days to state why he should rule in their favor.

"Our attorney is filing a response to that briefing, and so we are all in just a waiting pattern," Studdard said. "We're doing the best we can, and hopefully, if things go well, we'll be able to repair air conditioners a lot faster in the future."

The board said there are 42 public schools in the county and upgrades would cost about $350 million. Because of projected growth over the next five to 10 years, the district expects to pay an additional $300 million.

