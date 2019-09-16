Clay County warns voters of misleading letter

Copyright 2017 CNN

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Supervisor of Elections Office is alerting voters to a mass mailing by the Voter Participation Center. It wants voters to know the VPC is not a government organization, and it is not affiliated with any state elections office.

The letters could say a number of things, including:

You're not registered to vote

Your mailing address is incorrect

Your voter information needs to be updated

According to the Clay County Supervisor of Elections Office, the letters may be sent to voters who are already registered, creating confusion. It said in years past, VPC has used information from unverified sources.

Eligible voters can visit ClayElections.com or call 904-269-6350 to review their current information and make changes.

