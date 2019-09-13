Clay High School janitor accused of filming girls in locker room

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A janitor at Clay High School in Green Cove Springs has been arrested and accused of filming students in the girls' locker room, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Jason Brian Goff, 42, of Starke, was arrested on a criminal complaint charging him with attempted production of child porn.

According to the complaint, beginning on July 24, 2018, Goff was employed as a custodian at Clay High School. On Aug. 22, 2019, two 14-year-old female students reported what they believed was a camera in an unassigned, locked locker in the girls' gym locker room.

When school administrators unlocked the locker, the release said, they discovered a cellphone taped to the inside wall of the locker with the camera lens pointed out of a hole aimed at a changing area. Goff had access to the area and the ability to unlock lockers, the release said.

According to investigators, a forensic analysis of the cellphone found images and videos of high school girls changing in the locker room. At the end of one of the videos, the phone pans down and a Clay County School identification badge can be seen hanging from the waist of the person holding the phone.

The photo on the badge matches the photo on Goff's Clay County School identification badge, according to investigators. The news release said the cellphone also contained "selfie" photos of Goff and text messages from Goff's phone number.

A statement from a spokesperson for Clay County District Schools reads:

Jason Goff is currently employed through Clay County District Schools as a custodian at Clay High School. Goff is suspended pending the outcome of an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security. The District hired Goff in 2012 after an extensive background check required for all employees. At no time during Goff's employment were there any concerns relating to his tenure. Upon receiving notification of the investigation, the District took immediate action and will continue to partner with all agencies involved.

Goff's detention hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17.

If convicted, Goff faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 15 years, and up to 30 years, in federal prison and a potential life term of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice.

