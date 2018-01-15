Corrine Brown visits supporters at Orange Park MLK Day event

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Corrine Brown, the longtime congresswoman expected to begin serving a 5-year prison sentence at the end of this month, was an invited guest Monday at the MLK Day-N-Clay breakfast at Shiloh Church, an event where religious, civic and political leaders gather to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Brown appeared near the end of the event, after News4Jax had left. Her appearance came as black community members who had run for office in Clay County were acknowledged.

News4Jax returned after hearing that Brown had appeared and caught her leaving the church, but she didn't answer any questions.

Clay County Sheriff Daryl Daniels, a Republican, was upset that Brown, a Democrat, was allowed to be associated with the event, given her status as a convicted criminal. But one of the organizers said it was important that she was there because she had represented part of Clay County for decades.

News4Jax was told Brown spoke briefly, then introduced an attorney who told the crowd that she was innocent of the fraud charges. She has appealed her conviction and has asked that her Jan. 29 report date to federal prison be delayed until her appeals are exhausted.

