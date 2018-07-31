Death investigation continues after missing Clay County man's body found

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - The investigation into the death of a 65-year-old man continues after his body was found last week in the St. Johns River near where he disappeared, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies confirmed Monday that the body, which was discovered Friday near the Doctors Lake Bridge, was identified as Keith Pereau, who was reported missing earlier this month.

According to investigators, Pereau left by boat from a dock in the early-evening hours of July 15 with his girlfriend and her family. When the boat returned to dock later that night, Pereau was on the boat, investigators said.

News4Jax on Tuesday obtained audio of a 911 call made by one of Pereau's son's to report his father missing.

Operator: "And how long has he been missing?"

Son: "He called me at 1:40 in the morning last night and he's been missing well over 24 hours. He just bought a brand new truck Friday and supposedly this is not like him. He's had meetings all day today and nobody knows where he's at."

LISTEN: Keith Pereau’s son calls 911 to report father missing

Pereau's body was found by a neighbor less than a half-mile away from Pereau's community dock, where his boat would have launched from.

Reggie Poole told News4Jax that he was out behind his house Friday when he noticed a few things -- vultures surrounding one spot in the river and a smell.

"(It) was just an nondescript object. I really didn't know what it was because I was looking at it at an odd angle," Poole recounted Tuesday. "So I went to a different vantage point and that’s when I determined there were legs. It’s obviously a human body."

After Pereau's body was discovered, Clay County investigators used dental records to positively identify him. But the Sheriff's Office said the investigation continues as it awaits the autopsy results from the medical examiner's office to learn how Pereau died.

One of Pereau's sons, Frank, told News4Jax by phone Tuesday that, "We believe an arrest will be coming soon."

They don't have any independent knowledge of the investigation, but said their father's death was suspicious.

Investigators said the last person to see Pereau alive was his girlfriend.

On Tuesday, News4Jax talked with the girlfriend's son off camera outside their gated neighborhood and asked why Pereau's sons may believe charges are coming.

The son's response was that his mother and Pereau's sons have never had a good relationship in the seven to eight years the couple had been together.

Deputies have released very few details about the investigation, beyond telling News4Jax that they did have some conflicting stories from everyone close to Pereau. They said they have since straightened them out and it's only considered an undetermined death investigation until the autopsy is complete and they have more answers.

