Deputies: 1 in custody after armed carjacking in Oakleaf

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - One person was taken into custody Thursday morning after a police chase following a reported armed carjacking in Orange Park, deputies said.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, a suspect in a vehicle was pursued into the Stonebrier neighborhood, where the chase ended at Stonebrier Ridge Drive and Stonewood Way.

The incident was reported about 8 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies are investigating whether a second suspect is on the run or if another vehicle might have been stolen.

