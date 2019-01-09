Deputies: 2 Middleburg drug busts net more than 2 pounds of pot, 3 arrests

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says its Street Crimes Unit made recent arrests that led to the seizure of a firearm, more than 2 pounds of marijuana and THC vials, more than $6,000 from illegal narcotic sales and drug paraphernalia.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Two drug busts in Middleburg yielded the discovery of more than 2 pounds of marijuana and the arrests of three men, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Desmend Williams Cunningham, James Sheldon and Matthew Sheldon were arrested this week on drug charges.

Williams Cunningham, 23, was pulled over Tuesday night after he rolled through a stop sign, deputies said.

He had 128 grams of marijuana and a handgun in the car, according to his arrest report.

Williams Cunningham is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

About 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a drug raid at the home of 48-year-old James Sheldon and his 19-year-old son, Matthew Sheldon.

Deputies said they found 1,112 grams of marijuana, scales and paraphernalia.

The father and son are each charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug equipment and owning/renting a structure for the purpose of selling narcotics.

Clay County Sheriff's Office booking photos (from left to right) of Desmend Williams Cunningham, James Sheldon and Matthew Sheldon

Between the three arrests, 1,240 grams of marijuana, or 2.7 pounds, were seized, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies noted that more than $6,000 from illegal narcotics sales was also seized.

