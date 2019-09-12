Deputies: Dealers were using cellphone store as front for drugs

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Clay County deputies said they've made more than a dozen arrests after they uncovered a drug ring that was using a cellphone store as a front.

Investigators said buyers would pose as customers at the Boost Mobile store at 2684 Blanding Blvd. but were actually trading cash and property for heroin and methamphetamine.

Deputies raided the Middleburg retail store Wednesday, made more than a dozen arrests and seized narcotics, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The investigators said employees of the cellphone store were selling the drugs during normal business hours, which allowed the buyers to pretend to be customers of the store.

At last word, detectives were still trying to reach the owner of the store.

The Sheriff's Office is expected to release more details of the investigation that led to the raid and arrests on Thursday afternoon. Return to this story later in the day for more information on what was found and who was arrested.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.