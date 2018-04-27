Deputies investigate attempted abduction of teen in Eagle Harbor

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - A teenage girl told Clay County deputies that a man tried to lure her into his white truck Friday morning in the Eagle Harbor development, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the girl was jogging on Eagle Harbor Drive near Old Hard Road about 10:20 a.m. She said she saw him on the side of the road once, and when she came back by, he stopped her and made it clear he wanted her to get into his truck.

"He made some statement that made if very clear ... what his intentions were," Sgt. Keith Smith said.

Deputies said she saw a FexEx delivery driver nearby and ran toward him, trying to get his attention. He called 911 and the man in the truck drove off.

The man was described as white, balding, 50 to 60 years old and wearing a bright orange shirt. The girl did not know what type of pickup truck he was driving, but said it had large mud tires on it.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone who saw anything and businesses in the area that might have surveillance video of vehicles going by to call 911, 904-264-6512 or #CCSO on a cellphone.

