CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death in Orange Park.

Neighbors found the man's body Wednesday morning in a grassy area between two buildings at the Bluff House apartment complex on Wells Road, west of Blanding Boulevard.

They have not identified the man but believe he is in his 30s.

Deputies are working to determine if foul play is involved. There is no threat to the public at this time.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.