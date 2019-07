CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies in Clay County are searching for a possible shooter in the Oakleaf neighborhood.

Tuesday morning, the Sheriff's Office announced they were searching for someone who appeared to have been shooting in the area near Oakleaf Plantation Parkway. No injuries have been reported, according to the CCSO.

Deputies at the scene have secured and closed off the area as they search for the individual.

