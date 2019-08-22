Amber Alert issued for missing Clay County boy

Photo of Cedric Barnes provided by the Clay County Sheriff's Office

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Thursday night issued an Amber Alert for a missing Clay County boy.

Cedric Barnes, 10, was last seen in the area of Spencer Plantation Boulevard, walking home from Argyle Elementary School, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said he was spotted getting into a silver sedan driven by an unknown black man with short dreadlocks.

Cedric was wearing a blue striped polo shirt, denim shorts and a red backpack. He may have a red scooter with him. He is 4 feet tall, weighs 70 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512.

