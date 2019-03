FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office located a boy who was reported missing Thursday night.

11-year-old Caleb Saunders wandered away from home around 7:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said. He was located safe shortly after 9:30 p.m.

It's unclear exactly where Caleb was found. The Sheriff's Office thanked the public for help sharing his photo.

