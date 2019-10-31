SWAT raid in Clay Hill yields arrest, 325 grams of meth

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested and 325 grams of methamphetamine were discovered Thursday when the Clay County Sheriff's Office raided a home in the Clay Hill community near Middleburg, authorities said.

On Thursday morning, Clay County deputies and a SWAT team served search and arrest warrants at the home on County Road 218 West near Long Horn Road as part of an ongoing investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The SWAT team used armored vehicles because deputies said it was a high-risk warrant.

Keith Williams was taken into custody, deputies said.

During a search of the home, according to the Sheriff's Office, 325 grams -- about half a pound -- of methamphetamine were seized. Investigators said it was the largest amount of meth they had seized in recent history.

"It’s a huge problem. We have drug busts out here," a neighbor named Christy said. "I have seen this area change tremendously in the last 10 years. I've lived here my whole life -- for 42 years. It’s an area that’s full of dealers."

Williams, 60, was booked into the Clay County jail on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, marijuana possession and drug equipment possession, according to online jail records.

Deputies told News4Jax earlier this month that various neighborhood walks conducted by the Sheriff's Office have led to drug raids in recent months.

