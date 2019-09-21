Deputies: Woman arrested after child found wandering near retention pond

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was arrested Friday after deputies said a boy was found wandering close to a retention pond in Fleming Island.

Brianna Paige Miner Etheridge, 21, is charged with child neglect.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened about noon Monday along Calming Water Drive.

According to deputies, a neighbor saw a boy walking toward an unfenced retention pond and the neighbor grabbed the child 6 feet from the edge of the water, where the ground sloped, to prevent him from falling in.

The Sheriff's Office noted in an arrest report that the boy was wearing shorts that were inside out, and he did not have on shoes or a shirt. Though the boy's age was not disclosed, he was unable to give his address "due to his young age," the report stated.

Deputies said Etheridge was located and questioned during a door-to-door canvas, and was later arrested. As of Friday night, she was being held in the Clay County jail, according to online jail records.

It's unclear who is caring for the child now.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.