72-year-old crossing guard hit by car at Oakleaf High School, FHP reports

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A crossing guard in Clay County is recovering from minor injuries after she was hit by a car Monday morning.

The incident led to a second crash involving a packed school bus, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crossing guard, 72, was stepping out to stop traffic in front of Oakleaf High School just after 7 a.m. when she was hit by a car. Investigators found the driver was a 16-year-old teenager, who will be facing charges pending the investigation.

He was not injured in the crash but rescue crews rushed the crossing guard to St. Vincents hospital with a possible broken leg and back pain.

During the investigation, a school bus with 40 students on board was also side-swiped by a car. No one was injured in this second crash, confirmed FHP.

FHP tweeted video of the accident, reminding drivers to pay attention.

"Please pay attention while driving in school zones. Our children's safety depends on it. This happened this morning in Clay County. #ChildSafetyFL"

