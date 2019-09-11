Official: Woman, 79, found dead in house filled with carbon monoxide

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A 79-year-old woman was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a home filled with carbon monoxide, according to a Clay County spokeswoman.

Fire-Rescue, hazmat and the Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to an odor of gas at a home on Creek Hollow Lane near Middleburg, the Sheriff's Office tweeted at 2:42 p.m.

The county spokeswoman told News4Jax that the gas was carbon monoxide, which has been vented by firefighters.

Detectives are now investigating the death.

Based on initial indications, there are no signs of foul play, the spokeswoman said.

