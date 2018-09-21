Former high school teacher charged with distributing child porn

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A former Clay County high school teacher has been arrested and charged with distribution of child porn, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

Christopher Potter, 49, of Jacksonville, faces a minimum mandatory sentence of five years, and a maximum of 20 years, in federal prison.

According to the complaint, in February, Potter began talking online with an undercover officer with the Orange Park Police Department, who was posing as a 14-year-old.

During the online conversations, investigators said, Potter requested photos and asked to meet the teen for sex.

According to investigators, Potter sent the undercover officer a video clip showing a young child being sexually abused and a video of Potter performing a sexual act.

On Thursday, federal agents and other law enforcement officers said they executed a search warrant at Potter’s home and seized several computer devices and smartphones.

According to the Department of Justice, Potter told the agents that he had worked as a teacher at Clay High School in Green Cove Springs from 2016 to 2017, and that he was a teacher at Orange Park High School from 1997 to 2004.

Authorities said Potter has been detained pending a hearing on Sept. 26.

The case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Orange Park Police Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Palatka Police Department.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.