Seems pretty legit to us...

The Clay County Sheriff's Office had some fun on Monday morning.

A post from the CCSO Facebook page wanted to know if anyone was getting ripped off by their drug dealer.

"Just Asking: Anyone get ripped off by their drug dealer and want to report them? Call Us! #CCSOFL"

We are sure this was a fun joke, but we will see if anyone calls!

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.