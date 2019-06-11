Green Cove Springs police form K-9 Unit with first pup

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Green Cove Springs Police Department has a new officer!

The department announced the addition of a K-9 Unit today with the introduction of its first officer, K-9 Grit.

Grit is a 13-month-old German Shepherd who has been partnered with Officer Garrett Crider.

The Grit Foundation helped make this possible. K-9 Grit was purchased for $7,500 from Valor Working Dogs with all pre-purchase examinations and x-rays donated by local veterinarian Sherri Cone with Plantation Animal Hospital in Fleming Island.

Grit Foundation President, Matt Harrison issued the following statement:

“We couldn’t be more excited about K9 Grit and the team he is joining. Chief Asdot and the team at Green Cove Springs Police Department are a group of incredibly professional and dedicated law enforcement officers who embody the word “grit.” After spending time with them, we are confident that not only is K9 Grit going to find a great home there, but he will do the community a great amount of good. We cannot wait to see the impact he has on crime and drugs in the City of Green Cove Springs.”

