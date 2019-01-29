Authorities scale back search efforts for man whose truck found in woods

Photos of Wallace "Buster" Gerrald and the abandoned pickup truck found in a wooded area of Green Cove Springs. (Images courtesy: Clay County Sheriff's Office)

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - An intensive search through treacherous wooded terrain for a man reported missing from Palatka in 2015 has been scaled back, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The search was sparked 10 days ago when a pickup truck belonging to Wallace "Buster" Gerrald was found abandoned in a heavily wooded and secluded area of Green Cove Springs.

Clay County deputies, along with members of other agencies who were called in to help, searched the woods after the landowners found the truck, which appeared to have been left there around the time Gerrald was reported missing in October 2015.

Gerrald, who was 85 at the time of his disappearance, traveled from Horry County, South Carolina, to Palatka to obtain some legal documents after the passing of a relative, deputies said. Police said he should have returned to South Carolina later in the day but was never located.

Gerrald had last been seen driving a white-colored 2013 Ford F-150 truck bearing South Carolina tag DEQ-188, police said.

Clay County spokesman Deputy Chris Padgett said the F-150 was found deep in the woods at the dead end of Rosemary Hill Road, west of Peter's Creek.

The truck did not have any visible body damage and appeared to have possibly been driven onto the property before becoming stuck and being abandoned. Investigators have not concluded who drove the truck into the wooded area.

Clay County Sheriff's Office

He said there were items belonging to Gerrald inside the truck.

Deputies have been searching nonstop in the area since the discovery, and that search ramped up over the weekend but was scaled back Tuesday.

Padgett said the teams covered over 400 acres near where the truck was found.

"Rough terrain, flooded areas and other natural difficulties made this search a dangerous and intensive one, but we are beyond proud and appreciative to have had such great teamwork and assistance from all," Padgett said.

Padgett admitted that it was a long time ago, but anyone who sees Gerrald's photo or the truck and remembers anything from when Gerrald disappeared is asked to call 904-264-6512 or submit a tip on the See Something, Say Something page of the Sheriff's Office website.

After Gerrald disappeared, community members created a Facebook page called Help Find Wallace "Buster" Gerrald. On the page, they share memories of him in hopes that someone will see their posts and share information about his whereabouts.

Padgett said Tuesday that no other updates on the search would be released unless something significant is found.

