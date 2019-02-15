Motorcyclist killed in Green Cove Springs crash

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - A motorcyclist has died after running into the back of a truck, according to the Green Cove Springs Police Department.

The crash took place at U.S. 17 at S.R. 16, just west of the Shands Bridge around 7:04 a.m., said Lt. Guzman with the police department.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol along with Clay County Fire Rescue were also dispatched to the deadly crash.

S.R. 16 eastbound is blocked at US-17 during the investigation. Lt. Guzman said this will impact drivers who need to use the Shands Bridge. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time and use an alternate route until lanes reopen.

