Mother of 5 killed after crashing SUV in Clay County Saturday morning

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - A 30-year-old mother of five was killed when she crashed the SUV she was driving on County Road 217 around 8 a.m. Saturday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Caitlin Magliochetti was driving a 2012 Hyundai SUV south on County Road 217 when she drove off onto the west grassy shoulder, got back on the road and lost control.

Troopers said the vehicle spun around onto the grass shoulder, into a water-filled ditch, then hit a concrete culvert on the north end of Memory Lane.

The SUV then overturned several times across Memory Lane and stopped on its roof in a water-filled ditch south of Memory Lane.

She died at the scene. Magliochetti was wearing a seat belt, and troopers are working to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash. No one else was in the SUV at the time of the deadly crash.

Records show Magliochetti lived in a 12 X 24 storage shed with her husband and children before moving into a Habitat for Humanity home.

The organization said Caitlin became a registered nurse and her husband, Hector worked at his job for four years then came to work for Habitat Restore.

The couple put in the required 500 hours of sweat equity hours, then moved into a home with five bedrooms and two bathrooms in Middleburg.

