Deputies: Hazmat called after balloon pops at school, spreads flour

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Clay County's hazmat team was called Wednesday afternoon to Wilkinson Junior High School to investigate a powder that turned out to be flour, authorities said.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 1:28 p.m. that deputies and Clay County Fire-Rescue responded to the school on County Road 218 for precautionary measures.

"The situation is resolved. There are no issues. All students are safe and there wasn't anything that put students or staff in danger," the tweet reads.

The Sheriff's Office later told News4Jax that it learned a student brought a balloon to school and, for unknown reasons, it popped and spread white powder, which turned out to be flour.

A spokeswoman for Clay County District Schools confirmed that after multiple tests, the substance came back as flour.

"Our District Police Department is investigating where the balloon came from. All operations have returned to normal," the spokeswoman said.

