Jacksonville man accused of trafficking meth through mail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man was arrested after a large amount of crystal meth was found in his mail, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Records with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office show Marty Wayne Povlitzki, 41, faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

In September, investigators said they received information about Povlitzki accepting large amounts of crystal meth through the United States Postal Service and distributing it throughout Clay County.

According to investigators, the United States Postal Inspection Service discovered a package suspected to contain a large amount of crystal meth in early October. The package was being shipped from Arizona to Povlitzki's home in Jacksonville.

The Sheriff's Office said Povlitzki was seen taking the package to a nearby storage facility.

At the storage facility, Florida Highway Patrol arrested Povlitzki. Investigators seized one pound of crystal meth, crack cocaine and other drug paraphernalia.

