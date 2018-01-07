Massive fire destroys 8 apartments of Orange Park complex

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Flames burned through the roof of a building of an Orange Park apartment complex Saturday night, destroying eight units and leaving several families without homes, according to Clay County Fire Rescue Department.

No one was injured in the two-alarm fire that was put out with the assistance of Orange Park and Jacksonville firefighters. The fire was confined to Building 4 of the Kings Tree Apartments, although neighboring buildings were evacuated as a precaution. Those people have been allowed to return to their units.

John Ward, director of Clay County Emergency Management, said 15 people, three of them children, were burned out of their homes. The Red Cross was assisting those families.

The fire marshal was on site determining the what caused the fire.

Kingsley Avenue remains closed to traffic from Orange Park High School to Bellair Boulevard.due to fire fire equipment working the fire. Clay Sheriff's Office, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol assisted with traffic control.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.