Jury selection put on hold in Michael Jackson's murder retrial

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - After two days of jury selection, another delay looms in the retrial of Michael Jackson in the 2007 rape and murder of an Orange Park veterinary technician.

On Tuesday, jury selection was put on hold, amid arguments over a defense report on evidence in the case.

The judge has scheduled a status hearing for Monday in Clay County Court.

Jackson was convicted and sentenced to death in the 2007 rape and murder of 25-year-old Andrea Boyer at an Orange Park veterinary clinic.

In 2012, the Florida Supreme Court threw out the conviction and ordered a new trial, citing prejudicial comments made by Clay County Sheriff's Office detectives on the stand.

The state is seeking the death penalty again, which is why the retrial has been delayed repeatedly -- all rulings that led to changes in the Florida death penalty law.

