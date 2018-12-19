Man charged in sexual assault of Clay County 3-year-old

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Cape Coral man was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl, according to an arrest report from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Rollys Matos De Lardilles, 37. He was charged with sexual battery as well as lewd and lascivious molestation.

According to the report, the girl's mother called the Sheriff's Office in June 2017 to report the assault. De Lardilles, who was described as a family friend, had already moved to Cape Coral.

A detective went to the man's home in Cape Coral, where De Lardilles voluntarily gave a DNA sample, the report said. The results of the DNA sample were removed from the report, but the man was arrested Monday.

De Lardilles was held on $250,000 bond.

