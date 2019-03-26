Man charged with possession of child porn

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested last week on a charge of possession of child pornography, according to Clay County jail records.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said its SWAT team recently executed a search warrant in the Orange Park neighborhood of Tanglewood in partnership with its Internet Crimes Against Children’s Unit, which was assisted by the FBI.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the search warrant yielded evidence in a child sexual abuse investigation and during the investigation, Antony Eugene Woody was found to be in possession of child pornography.

Woody, 31, was arrested Friday and booked into the jail, where he was ordered held on $150,000 bond, online jail records show.

