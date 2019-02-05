Man in Fleming Island charged with sexually assaulting child, deputies say

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - Arrested while wearing a shirt that reads "father of the year," a man charged with sexually assaulting a child was taken into custody in Fleming Island, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Clarence Sheese, 50, was wanted on charges in Ohio. On Monday, he was arrested at a home he rents on Hammock Bay Court in Clay County.

Sheese was living in a quiet Fleming Island neighborhood that one resident, who asked not to be identified, said is home to many children. She was surprised to learn of her neighbor's arrest.

"It's so tight knit, but it's also a remote area where not a lot of traffic comes and goes," she said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Sheese was charged with two counts of rape and one count of gross sexual misconduct.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.